Quarry LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Quarry LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Flex by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flex by 23.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $509,044.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,535.97. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

