FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.9 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

