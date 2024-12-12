Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,195,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 386,920 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 11.4% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $198,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $195.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $195.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,713,977.55. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,123 shares of company stock worth $34,121,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.03.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

