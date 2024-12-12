Quarry LP Purchases 222 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Quarry LP raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 376.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 309.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 84,837 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 11,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 537,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $120.06 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

