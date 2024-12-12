Quarry LP Acquires 2,087 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Quarry LP increased its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Thryv were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,388,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Thryv by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Thryv by 78.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Thryv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $179.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.24 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

