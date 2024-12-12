VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $35,665,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 12.5% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in VeriSign by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 18,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,524. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $200.00 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

