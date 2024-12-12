Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 30,388 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,388 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,576,000 after buying an additional 708,260 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,372,000 after acquiring an additional 842,407 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22,680.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,502 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,932,000 after acquiring an additional 678,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.54%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

