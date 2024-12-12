Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Position Trimmed by Quarry LP

Quarry LP trimmed its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,208,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 697,890 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 99,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 340,355 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.