World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 3,600.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,806,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the second quarter worth approximately $12,207,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in World Kinect by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,972,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,714,000 after purchasing an additional 284,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,126,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,471,000 after buying an additional 140,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in World Kinect by 11.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after acquiring an additional 113,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

WKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of WKC stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. World Kinect Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 9th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

