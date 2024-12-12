Quarry LP Buys New Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,412,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 34,240.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of TMCI opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $487.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Treace Medical Concepts’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Treace purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,523,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,637,634.45. This represents a 0.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

