Quarry LP Purchases 239 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Quarry LP raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 796.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

Repligen Trading Up 2.2 %

RGEN opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.68. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.59, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

