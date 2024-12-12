Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,040 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,516,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $163.49 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.32 and a one year high of $179.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.02). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

