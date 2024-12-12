Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 23,718 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 18.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 30.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 266,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 62,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,428,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 263,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 89,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

