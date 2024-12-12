Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 914 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Moderna by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,379 shares of company stock worth $158,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

