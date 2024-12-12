Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 311 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.6% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,485,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $306.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.46.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $324.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.33 and a 200-day moving average of $277.62. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $198.01 and a 52-week high of $333.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

