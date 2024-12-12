Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 727 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $188.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $144.66 and a twelve month high of $210.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.12.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

