IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,706 Shares of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Interlink Electronics worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

Interlink Electronics stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Interlink Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Interlink Electronics Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

