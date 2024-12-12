Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 50,692 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCRN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 10,909.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of -360.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.