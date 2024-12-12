IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,776 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1,089.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $8.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

