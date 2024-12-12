Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 325.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AZZ by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $97.98.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

