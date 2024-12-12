Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 3,160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 128,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 8.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.8044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 50.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

