UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 14,898 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of CPRX opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,822.28. This trade represents a 6.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,140. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

