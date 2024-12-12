Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 290,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Sunrun by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 63,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.28.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,913.24. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $42,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,148.60. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,691 shares of company stock worth $2,550,601. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.