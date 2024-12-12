Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 431.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Dorman Products by 59.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 33.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 153,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 38,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $141.51 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,251.58. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $300,449.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,936,331 over the last three months. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

