Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Worthington Steel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 153.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Trading Down 0.5 %

WS stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About Worthington Steel

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.