Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

