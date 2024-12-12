Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Polaris were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Polaris by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 2.64%. Polaris’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 73.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

