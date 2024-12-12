Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $221.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $186.25 and a 1-year high of $224.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.04 and a 200 day moving average of $212.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

