British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 89.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 554,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BTI opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

