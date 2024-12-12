Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,132 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MSD Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $418,901,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,637,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,476,000 after purchasing an additional 878,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,591,000 after buying an additional 32,514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 13.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,671,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,465,000 after acquiring an additional 558,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hayward by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,267,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 469,124 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Up 1.8 %

Hayward stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,927.33. This trade represents a 22.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,872.04. The trade was a 16.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

