BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $837,000 Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Genesco were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 4,977.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Stock Performance
Shares of GCO stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $44.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
