Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 223 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $115.93 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $121.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.