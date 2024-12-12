Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,531,000 after purchasing an additional 867,054 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after purchasing an additional 640,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $46,576,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

