Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the third quarter. The institutional investor bought 8,300 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 52.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 72.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 221.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.1 %

DCI opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $888.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,456.08. The trade was a 68.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $314,952.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,057.22. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

