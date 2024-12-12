Morse Asset Management Inc Takes $340,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,974,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,505,000 after buying an additional 90,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $251.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.39 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,403,882.40. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $224,987.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,703.26. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,447 shares of company stock worth $4,576,829. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

