Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $482,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after buying an additional 97,244 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,201,000 after buying an additional 123,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $198.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.93 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average is $215.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.