Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.35% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,690,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 106,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $45.76 on Thursday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

