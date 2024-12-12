Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $785,000 Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,340,000 after buying an additional 153,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 602,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.71 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

