Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTBA. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after buying an additional 190,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,921,000 after acquiring an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 903,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,655,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 427,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 258,765 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTBA stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

