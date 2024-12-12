Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IJH opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

