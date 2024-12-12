Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.46.

Shares of PINS opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,287 shares of company stock worth $1,547,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 8.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,855,000 after buying an additional 119,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinterest by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,669,000 after buying an additional 87,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

