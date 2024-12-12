Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 409,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 59.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 491,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after buying an additional 183,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

