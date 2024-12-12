BMO Capital Markets Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $205.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.48.

Oracle stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.06. Oracle has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

