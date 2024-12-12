Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $147.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.86.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

