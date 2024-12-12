Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Position Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

