Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

