Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 11,000 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 187.9% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 98,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 64,433 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Permian Resources by 32.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 68,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $1,926,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP increased its position in Permian Resources by 57.3% in the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of PR opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.35. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

