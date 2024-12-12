Fmr LLC Acquires 16,040 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $85.94 and a 1 year high of $136.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.29.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

