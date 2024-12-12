Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,148 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,817,000 after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,937,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 316,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 99,164 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,413,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $48.85 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

