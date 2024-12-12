SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,404 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $96.99 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

